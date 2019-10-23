The US has urged Indian authorities to release political leaders in Kashmir. They have also pointed to restore the internet and mobile networks in the valley.

It has been nearly three months since the Centre snapped the internet services and mobile networks in the valley to avert any incident after the abrogation of article 370. The United States has raised concern over the prevailing situation in the Kashmir. The US has urged Indian authorities to release all the detained political leaders.

Acting US Assistant Secretary of State Alice Wells on Tuesday welcomed the Centre for normalising the situation in the valley. But she also said that the US is more concerned about human rights violations.

Alice Wells had condemned the attacks on Kashmiri fruit growers by terrorists. She had said the terrorists are undermining the peace dialogue by using fear and violence in the valley.

Wells had also accused Pakistan of harbouring terrorist groups including Lashkar-e- Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed and others. The US had also urged both Indian and Pakistan for direct dialogue as outlined in the Shimla Agreement. According to the US, the best possible way to initiate the peace process is to have a direct dialogue between India and Pakistan.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump had made several offers to mediate between India and Pakistan over the Kashmir issue. The mediation was firmly rejected by India and had declared that Kashmir is a bilateral issue which will have to be discussed by India and Pakistan and the third nation is no applicable to mediate in the process.

India had also termed the abrogation of Article 370 as its internal matter. The New Delhi was also supported by the other nations over the development. However, the revocation of Article 370 was criticized by Pakistan. It had termed the decision of India as illegal and occupation on Kashmir soil.

