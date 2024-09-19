Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences
Thursday, September 19, 2024
Live Tv

US Firm Set To Supply Replacement For Crashed MQ-9B Predator Drone To Support Indian Navy Operations

US firm General Atomics is expected to replace the MQ-9B Predator drone at the earliest to carry out surveillance missions for the Indian Navy as per the requirements projected in the contract between the two sides.

US Firm Set To Supply Replacement For Crashed MQ-9B Predator Drone To Support Indian Navy Operations

US firm General Atomics is expected to replace the MQ-9B Predator drone at the earliest to carry out surveillance missions for the Indian Navy as per the requirements projected in the contract between the two sides.

As per the lease agreement between the Indian Navy and the US firm, they are supposed to fly a certain number of hours every month to meet naval requirements and that can’t be done by one bird only. They will have to replace the crashed bird to meet the contractual obligations, defence officials told ANI.

The Indian Navy has also briefed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh about the crash that took place off Chennai on Wednesday.

The Indian Navy had signed a lease contract with the American firm under the Contractor Owned Contractor Operated (COCO) model right after the Galwan clash in 2020. American drone pilots fly the drones for the Indian Navy missions sitting in an Indian Navy base near Chennai.

The Indian Navy has been using drones for surveillance missions in the Indian Ocean Region to keep an eye on Chinese military and intelligence-gathering vessels, along with operations against pirates and other elements in the area.

The Indian Navy had yesterday stated that a MQ-9B Predator High Altitude Long Endurance Remotely Piloted Aircraft (HALE RPA) encountered a technical failure on Wednesday, after which the aircraft was navigated to a safe area over the sea and carried out a controlled ditching at sea off Chennai.

“A detailed report has been sought from the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM),” it added.

“The MQ-9B Predator drones (HALE RPA) flying for the Indian Navy are operated by General Atomics under a lease agreement between the Indian Navy and the American firm. The Indian side pays only for the services provided by the vendor and the drones are flown by the pilots from the vendor side. The Indian side has asked for a detailed report from the vendors on the accident,” Navy officials said.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Prince Harry Shares Heartwarming Moment With Princess Charlotte At Queen Elizabeth’s State Funeral

Filed under

Crashed MQ-9B Indian Navy Operation Predator drone

Also Read

Israel Launches Air Strikes On Hezbollah Targets At Southern Lebanon

Israel Launches Air Strikes On Hezbollah Targets At Southern Lebanon

What Role Will Ella Purnell Play In British Revenge Thriller Sweetpea?

What Role Will Ella Purnell Play In British Revenge Thriller Sweetpea?

HRCP Report Reveals Flaws In Pakistan’s Citizenship Laws Amid Ongoing Deportations Of Afghan Refugees

HRCP Report Reveals Flaws In Pakistan’s Citizenship Laws Amid Ongoing Deportations Of Afghan Refugees

Late Mohamed Al-Fayed Accused Of Raping Five Women Who Were Employed At Harrods: Report

Late Mohamed Al-Fayed Accused Of Raping Five Women Who Were Employed At Harrods: Report

USA: 16-Year-Old Arrested With Handgun, After Threatening St Louis High School On Social Media

USA: 16-Year-Old Arrested With Handgun, After Threatening St Louis High School On Social Media

Entertainment

What Role Will Ella Purnell Play In British Revenge Thriller Sweetpea?

What Role Will Ella Purnell Play In British Revenge Thriller Sweetpea?

‘F*** You, I Don’t Know? Next Question’- Throwback To When Adam Driver Got Pissed Over Ferrari Action Scenes

‘F*** You, I Don’t Know? Next Question’- Throwback To When Adam Driver Got Pissed Over

Saturday Night Live To Mark Landmark 50th Season With THESE Iconic Guests- Check List Here!

Saturday Night Live To Mark Landmark 50th Season With THESE Iconic Guests- Check List Here!

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama Is Re-Releasing In India On THIS Date

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama Is Re-Releasing In India On THIS Date

Docuseries On Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Controversial Life Announced Amid Legal Troubles, Check RELEASE DATE Here

Docuseries On Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Controversial Life Announced Amid Legal Troubles, Check RELEASE DATE Here

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox