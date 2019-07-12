US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Muslims ill-treated in India: She said that America was proud to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a joint session of Congress in 2016. She said that they had and have concerns about the treatment of Muslims in India.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Muslims ill-treated in India: Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the US House of Representatives, has said that the U.S. Congress is concerned about the treatment meted out to Indian Muslims. The US leader said that they had and have concerns about the treatment of Muslims in India. Nancy also described Mahatma Gandhi as the spiritual leader of the US’ movement of non-violence. The US leader stated that she is a strong believer in Gandhian philosophy.

She also said that America was proud to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a joint session of Congress in 2016. Her remarks came days after the United Nations accused India of human rights violations in Kashmir. On Monday, office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) released its 43-page report on Kashmir.

It was the second such report after OHCHR came up with its maiden rereport on July 8, 2019. India has rejected the report and called it fallacious, tendentious and politcally motivated. The country had earlier questioned the first report, saying that it is a selective compilation of largely unverified information, adding that it is overtly prejudiced and seeks to build a false narrative.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App