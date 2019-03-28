The latest move will not require any consensus, hence would only require nine votes in favour. Therefore vetoes by China, Russia, the US, France or Britain stand defunct. Initially, also the three countries had asked the security council's Islamic State and Al-Qaeda sanctions committee to blacklist Azhar, however with China's interventions the move was prevented

After China blocked India’s latest move to ban Masood Azhar as a global terrorist on technical grounds, the United States, Britain, France on Wednesday stepped up a push for the United Nations Security Council to blacklist Masood Azhar, chief of Pakistan based terror-outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). Two weeks ago China had prevented India’s fresh bid to ban Azhar. The US, in this new move, has circulated a resolution with the support of Britain and France to a 15-member council that would henceforth designate the JeM leader a global terrorist, thus subjecting him to arms embargo, travel ban and assets freeze, said sources.

The latest move will not require any consensus, hence would only require nine votes in favour. Therefore vetoes by China, Russia, the US, France or Britain stand defunct. Though, it remained unclear when the draft resolution to designate Azhar could be put to a vote. Initially, also the three countries had asked the security council’s Islamic State and Al-Qaeda sanctions committee to blacklist Azhar, however with China’s interventions the move was prevented. So far there have been four attempts to ban Azhar through a UN sanctions committee.

Reuters: The United States, Britain and France stepped up a push for the United Nations Security Council to blacklist the head (Masood Azhar) of Pakistan-based militant group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) on Wednesday after China prevented an earlier move two weeks ago pic.twitter.com/UJckWUF458 — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2019

Three out of four have been blocked by China with the recent one this year, which could last up to nine months. The Chinese Foreign ministry defending its move said it needed more time for a comprehensive evaluation to consider the proposal. In 2016, 2017 also China had prevented the move. China, quite often is accused by Western diplomats of protecting Pakistan’s interests, especially after its latest standoff with India.

Masood Azhar-led JeM claimed responsibility for the Pulwama attack on India security personnel that took place in February. The attack killed 40 CRPF personnel making it the deadliest attack on the Indian forces during a 30-year-long insurgency. In 2001 Azhar’s JeM was blacklisted by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) following the attack on the Indian Parliament. In December 2001, Jaish along with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), another Pakistan-based terror outfit had attacked the Indian Parliament which had worsened India-Pakistan relations.

Earlier, on March 15, France had imposed a financial ban on Pakistan based terrorist and said it will support the other European members for putting Masood Azhar’s name on the list of persons involved in terrorist acts. The moves can be seen as a big victory for India on the diplomatic front.

