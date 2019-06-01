US President Donald Trump on Friday announced that India will be off its list of countries being bestowed with the preferential trade status given India's reluctance in giving US fair and equitable access to its markets.

US President Donald Trump on Friday announced to end India’s designation as a beneficiary developing nation under GSP (Generalized System of Preference) which is a key trade programme. The White House proclamation declared that the trade preference programme with India will be terminated on June 5, 2019. The programme allows developing countries to export foods to the United States without custom duty.

Trump, in March, had announced his intention to remove India from the decades-old Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) programme over lack of access to Indian markets. He had said that India failed to assure the US to provide equitable and reasonable access to its markets. On Friday, a senior official from Trump administration reiterated that the suspension of a US trade preference programme with India was a done deal. Though he clarified that the preferential trade status could be restored if India gave US companies fair and equitable access to its markets. With this announcement, India’s designation as a beneficiary developing country with the US will be terminated.

The official said if India was prepared to address policies, including data localization, e-commerce measures that served to stifle international investment for top-tier companies, then only both India and the US continue moving forward. India is the biggest beneficiary of the GSP which allows preferential duty-free imports of up to $5.6 billion from the South Asian nation. While India, on the other hand, has raised the prospect of higher import duties on more than 20 US goods if Trump terminates India’s beneficiary nation status.

The GSP is the largest and oldest US trade preference programme which aims to promote economic development by allowing duty-free entry for thousands of products from designated beneficiary countries.

Under the GSP programme, over 2,000 products including auto components and textile materials can enter the US duty-free if the beneficiary developing nations meet the eligibility criteria brought-in by the Trump administration.

