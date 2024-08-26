US: Indian-American Doctor Killed In Alabama Shooting Incident

Dr. Ramesh Babu Peramsetty, a 63-year-old Indian-origin physician from Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, was tragically shot and killed in Tuscaloosa on Friday, August 23.

Dr. Peramsetty, a distinguished medical professional, was renowned for his extensive contributions to healthcare across the United States. He was a prominent figure in the Crimson Care Network, where he served as both a founder and the medical director, overseeing several hospitals.

In a heartfelt Facebook statement, the Crimson Care team expressed their deep sorrow and requested privacy for Dr. Peramsetty’s family during this difficult time. They also assured the community that the clinics under Crimson Care would continue to operate seamlessly, honoring Dr. Peramsetty’s legacy of commitment to healthcare.

MUST READ: Resident Doctor and Medical Dresser Attacked at Delhi Hospital Following Nationwide Strike; ‘He slapped me and they both started abusing me’

The statement read: “We kindly request that you keep the Peramsetty family and our team at Crimson Care Network in your thoughts and prayers as we navigate this challenging period. Further statements will be provided in the coming days, and we are dedicated to preserving Dr. Peramsetty’s enduring legacy. Our clinics will remain open, ensuring ongoing care for our community during this transition.”

Dr. Peramsetty was an alumnus of the Medical College of Wisconsin and Sri Venkateswara Medical College, bringing 38 years of experience to his practice. Specializing in Emergency Medicine and Family Medicine, he was recognized for his substantial contributions to healthcare, including having a street named in his honor in Tuscaloosa.

His significant role during the COVID-19 pandemic earned him notable accolades. Dr. Peramsetty’s dedication extended beyond medicine; he was also known for his philanthropy, contributing to his former school in Andhra Pradesh and supporting the construction of a Sai temple in his village.

He is survived by his wife, two sons, and two daughters, all of whom are settled in the United States. His untimely death has left a profound impact on both his family and the community he served so diligently.

ALSO READ: Man in Mumbai Charged With Rape After Marriage Deception