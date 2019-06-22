The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has ordered all the Indian airlines to avoid the affected part of the Iranian airspace. The order comes just two days after Iran claimed to have disarmed the US-backed drone. Other airlines like KLM, Lufthansa, Qantas, and British Airways have also decided to suspend the operation in the region.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Saturday has said that all the Indian airlines have decided to avoid the affected part of the Iranian airspace following rising tensions between Iran and Unites States. All Indian operators will re-route their flights to avoid the affected part of Iranian airspace to ensure safe travel for the passengers., reported a news agency. The order comes after Iran claimed to have shot down US-backed spy drone near the Strait of Hormuz.

Air India CMD Ashwani Lohani has also supported the decision and has asserted that the recent order won’t affect the Air India flights. Another United Arab Emirates carrier, Etihad Airlines also suspended operations through Iranian airspace. Meanwhile, Etihad Airways has confirmed that their airlines will not enter the Iranian airspace for further days. Several other airlines have also avoided flying over the tensed region in Iran. United Airlines have also suspended flights between Newark and Mumbai as a precautionary measure. Other carriers including KLM, Lufthansa, Qantas, and British Airways have also rerouted their flights to avoid any tension.

The relations between the two countries – Iran and the United States worsened further after the former claimed that it shot down a US drone. The US has accused Iran of firing missiles on the two oil tankers near the Gulf of Oman.

However, Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization has assured that the country’s airspace is safe for airlines to fly. Britain’s Middle East minister Andrew Murrison is also going to visit Iran for talks ahead of tension. Murrison’s visit to Iran is said to be crucial for both the US and Iran to de-escalate tension in the region on an urgent basis.

