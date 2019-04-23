According to metro.co.uk, a 39-year-old woman picked up a labourer at a departmental store in Phoenix on April 8 and told him that she and her husband needed help to move around their household items. On reaching home, she told him that she wanted to have sex with him because it was one of her fantasies.

US man forces labourer to have intercourse with wife at gunpoint

A labourer in the US was forced to have sex with a woman while her husband held him at gunpoint, a media report said, quoting the police. According to metro.co.uk, the 39-year-old woman picked up the labourer at a departmental store in Phoenix on April 8 and told him that she and her husband needed help to move around their household items. However, on reaching their home, Brenda Aguna-Aguero started talking dirty to him. Brenda Acuna-Aguero told him she wanted to have sex with him as it was one of her fantasies. When he refused, her husband, barged into the room with a rifle and held him at gunpoint.

According to the report, Jorge Murrieta-Valenzuela, 45, pointed the gun on his chest and threatened him that if he didn’t have sex with his wife, he would pull the trigger. The terrified man reportedly accepted the sexual demand, with the husband filming and taking pictures of the act on his mobile phone. Murrieta-Valenzuela then forced the victim to hand over his identity documents as well as the driver’s licence.

The couple threatened the victim that if he didn’t return for more sex the next morning, they would send the pictures of him with Acuna-Aguero to his spouse. They then dropped him off at the departmental store from where they had picked him off. When the labourer refused to comply with their orders, Murrieta-Valenzuela sent the sex images to the victim’s wife.

After the wife informed her husband about the message, he promptly contacted the police, the report said. Aguna-Aguero and Murrieta-Valenzuela have confessed their crime to the police, claiming that it was part of a sexual fantasy scenario, the Metro said, adding that the couple had done the same thing with four other victims. Both the accused are now facing multiple charges, including sexual assault.

