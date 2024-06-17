US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan Arrives in India For iCET Initiative

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has made his trip to India which marks the first trip of a Senior American official after the Modi government has succeeded to power for the third consecutive term. The NSA’s visit marks the second meeting of the initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET).

Sullivan’s visit to India, originally planned for February, was postponed due to pressing commitments in the US. The annual review meeting has now been rescheduled for June 17-18. Sources familiar with the matter informed ANI that Sullivan, accompanied by Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell and other senior officials, will hold meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

US National Security Adviser Sullivan is also slated to meet with his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval. Following these meetings, both countries are expected to issue a joint statement highlighting the progress and significance of the iCET mechanism. Discussions on the situation in West Asia are also anticipated during their bilateral talks.

While speaking to reporters at the Ukraine peace summit in Burgenstock hosted by Switzerland on Sunday, Sullivan mentioned his direct travel plans from Switzerland to India for the second meeting of the iCET initiative.

Earlier, on June 6, President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed Sullivan’s upcoming visit to New Delhi during a congratulatory call from President Biden following PM Modi’s electoral victory in the Lok Sabha polls.

“President Joe Biden, spoke today with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India to congratulate him and the National Democratic Alliance on their historic victory in India’s general election,” the White House statement said.

“The two leaders emphasised their commitment to deepening the US-India Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership and to advancing their shared vision of a free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific region,” the statement added.

“The two leaders also discussed National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan’s upcoming travel to New Delhi to engage the new government on shared U.S.-India priorities, including the trusted, strategic technology partnership,” it read.

