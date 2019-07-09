US President Donald Trump attacks India over tariff, says not acceptable: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that New Delhi's tariffs on the American products were not acceptable to the US. He said that India has long had a field day putting tariffs on American products.

US President Donald Trump attacks India over tariff, says not acceptable: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday criticized India for slapping tariffs on the US products which are exported to the country following Washington’s withdrawal of long-standing trade concessions on June 1, 2019. In a tweet, Trump said that New Delhi’s tariffs on the American products were not acceptable to the US. He said that India has long had a field day putting tariffs on American products. The US president did not divulge further details.

His tweet comes in the wake of growing trade war between the two countries over import tariffs. His criticism also comes just ahead of the resumption of bilateral trade talks between the two countries. The officials of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) are set to visit India next week. Following the US’ withdrawal of tariff-free entry for Indian goods, New Delhi retaliated and slapped duties on 28 US products.

India has long had a field day putting Tariffs on American products. No longer acceptable! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2019

Only last month, Trump had demanded India to withdraw tariffs. In a tweet, he had said that he looks forward to speaking with Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the fact that India, for years having put very high tariffs against the United States, just recently increased the tariffs even further, adding that Indian move is unacceptable and the tariffs must be withdrawn.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App