US President Donald Trump praised PM Narendra Modi for backing people's religious freedom, boosting relations and business between India and the United States. He also offered to mediate on the Kashmir issues again.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, February 25, addressed the Indian media and lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for boosting relations with the United States (US). US President, who was on a 2-day visit to India with his wife Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka Trump, son-in-law and other officials, called India a great market to do business in view of $3 billion weapons deal. He raised the Kashmir issues again stating he is ready for the mediation if India and Pakistan want. However, he kept a distance from the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

PM Modi wants people to have religious freedom, his government has been working really hard, Donald Trump on the second day of his India visit, asserting that he has heard about some individual attacks but don’t want to discuss it.

Notably, 9 persons lost their lives in the recent clash and more than 70 got injured, said reports.

US President Donald Trump on Kashmir and terrorism:

Donald Trump told the media that he discussed the sensitive Kashmir issue with PM Narendra Modi and again offered to mediate. Anything the US can do to mediate, will do it, said Donald Trump. He further added that both the leaders churned on terrorism at great length. Calling PM Modi a calm and composed man, he said the Indian Prime Minister is very tough on terrorism. Together India and the US will take care of terrorism, said Donald Trump.

On emanating terrorism from Pakistan, US President said it is clear that terrorism is the biggest problem today. Both the nations stand tall and together against it and have been continuously working on it, said Trump.

He also promised to do every possible help because as he is a good friend with leaders of both the countries (Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan’s PM Imran Khan).

