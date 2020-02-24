Donald Trump India Visit: US President Donald Trump has arrived in India with his wife and First Lady Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka Trump, son-in-law Jared Kushner and top officials of his administration. PM Narendra Modi hugged Donald Trump on touchdown in Ahmedabad.

Donald Trump India Visit: US President Donald Trump landed in Ahmedabad airport on Monday, February 24, on his maiden trip to India. The 45th US President is accompanied with First Lady Melania Trump, his daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and top US officials. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugged Trump on his alighting the ladder from Air Force 1. After their brief meeting at the airport, the two leaders headed to Sabarmati Ashram where they garlanded a photograph of Mahatma Gandhi and then to Motera Stadium where they are expected to address a crowd of more than 1 lakh people at the Namaste Trump event.

Before his arrival in India, Donald Trump had tweeted in Hindi to express his excitement on his maiden Indian visit. Responding to his tweet, PM Modi tweeted Atithi Devo Bhava. There is a lot of excitement around Donald Trump’s visit to India as the top India trends on Twitter today include #NamasteyTrump, #TrumpInIndia and #India WelcomesTrump.

The 2-day maiden India trip of US President Donald Trump will include Namaste Trump event at the Motera Stadium, a roadshow, and a visit to Sabarmati Ashram. He will then head to Agra for a visit to the Taj Mahal, which will be followed by a ceremonial welcome in New Delhi the next day. Tight security and beautification of the cities have been ensured for welcoming the US President.

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs US President Donald Trump as he receives him at Ahmedabad Airport. pic.twitter.com/rcrklU0Jz8 — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

Gujarati folk dancers perform at the arrival of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Ahmedabad airport. https://t.co/YKWNGKOC4i pic.twitter.com/TfF7JgPdGO — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs US President Donald Trump upon his arrival in Ahmedabad. pic.twitter.com/MVeLHWt9jq — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

Donald Trump is the 7th US President to visit India after Dwight D. Eisenhower, Richard Nixon, Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama. His visit to India is expected to give a boost to the bilateral relationship between both the countries, especially in areas of defence and trade. A major armaments deal is expected along with the demand for lifting trade restrictions imposed on products from both countries by their respective governments. The United States is heading into election year and Trump is seeking re-election.

