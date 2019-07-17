Reacting on the arresting for Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed’s arrest, US President Donald Trump, in a tweet, On Wednesday, said, great pressure exerted to find him. As per the reports, Hafiz Saeed was arrested by Pakistan police in Lahore over the charges of terror funding. Hours after Hafiz Saeed’s arreat, United States President Donald Trump said that great pressure had been exerted over the last two years to find the Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) chief.

Hafiz Saeed, who was labelled as global terrorist by the United Nations Security Council, was travelling to Gujranwala from Lahore to get pre-arrest bail when he was held by the police, an official told media.

After a ten year search, the so-called “mastermind” of the Mumbai Terror attacks has been arrested in Pakistan. Great pressure has been exerted over the last two years to find him! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 17, 2019

Hafiz Saeed, chief of Jamaat ud Dawa, was presented before an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) over the allegations of funding and supporting terrorism, and court today sent him on a 7-day judicial remand.

It is said that Hafiz Saeed’s JuD is just to cover up terror organistaion Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), which had plotted the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, in which, more than 166 people had died. He was listed under UN Security Council Resolution 1267 in December 2008.

