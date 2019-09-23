US President Donald Trump made an unexpected visit to UN Climate Action Summit on Monday. The US President intently heard Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Angela Merkel's speech before leaving for a religious freedom event.

However, the US President was not scheduled to be present at the summit but he attended the event and listened for around 10 minutes before leaving for his religious freedom event. In his unscheduled appearance, the US President intently listened to Prime Minister Modi’s address on climate change. Trump also listened address of German Chancellor Angela Merkel before departing.

The climate summit was an event of the United Nations General Assembly. The event was conducted to discuss a leap in collective national ambition.

In 2017, Trump withdrew the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement. The US President raised doubts several times in the past over the scientific consensus over human-created reasons for the worldwide global warming.

Speaking at the Climate Action Summit Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the world community to take as much action as they can instead of talking about climate change. He endorsed India’s mission to fight against the growing climate change. PM Modi noted that India has launched Jal Jeevan Mission in a bid to fight Climate Change. He also said the Jal Jeevan Mission initiative has been taken for water resource development, water conservation, and rainwater harvesting.

PM Modi also asserted that clean gas connections has been provided to more than 115 million families while e-mobility has been encouraged in the transport department. The Prime Minister said that India has aimed to spend $50 billion on water reservation in the next few years.

