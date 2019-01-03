The US President Donald Trump on Wednesday mocked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for funding a library in Afghanistan, questioning who would use it in the war-torn country. While requesting the countries to treat the US fairly, Trump highlighted that the Afghan war has cost billions of dollars to the US. While citing India's role in peace and development process in Afghanistan, Trump defended his stance on the United States to invest less overseas.

In first Cabinet meeting of 2019, the US President Donald Trump on Wednesday mocked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for funding a library in Afghanistan, questioning who would use it in the war-torn country. During the cabinet meeting, President Trump also expressed his resentment over the regional countries role, including India, Russia and Pakistan, to fight the Taliban in Afghanistan. While citing India’s role in peace and development process in Afghanistan, Trump defended his stance on the United States to invest less overseas.

Taking a dig at PM Modi at the rambling press appearance, Trump noted that he got along very well with PM Modi as they spent like five hours in the war-ravaged country. He added Modi continuously kept telling him that the country is helping in building a library in Afghanistan.

“He is very smart. We are supposed to say, oh thank you for the library. Don’t know who’s using it (the library) in Afghanistan. But it’s one of those things. I don’t like being taken advantage of,” Trump told his cabinet colleagues.

While requesting the countries to treat the US fairly, Trump highlighted that the Afghan war has cost billions of dollars to the US. He also noted that the other countries have told him that they are also involved in the peace process in Afghanistan by sending merely 100 or 200 soldiers.

In December , the Trump administration had ordered the withdrwal of around 7,000 troops from Afghanistan in the future.

