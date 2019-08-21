US President Donald Trump: At a time when both India and Pakistan have locked horns over Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370, US President Donald Trump has again proposed to mediate on Kashmir. He had earlier maintained that Kashmir was a bilateral issue between the two countries. He had also spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is Pakistani counterpart Prime Minister Imran Khan.

US President Donald Trump: US President Donald Trump has once again offered to mediate between India Pakistan on the decades-old Kashmir issue. His proposal to mediate came a days after making it clear that both the nuclear-armed nations should settle the issue bilaterally. In an interview with NBC News, Trump said that he will try his best to mediate between India and Pakistan. He also called Kashmir a complicated situation.

Only last week, Trump and Prime Minister Imran Khan had a phone conversation wherein the former reiterated his stand on Kashmir, calling it a bilateral issue. On Tuesday, Khan requested Trump to help resolve the lingering dispute. Trump later said that he spoke to both Khan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and described them as good friends and very great people. His recent offer came over two weeks after Jammu and Kashmir was stripped of its special constitutional status.

Last month, Trump had claimed that PM Modi requested him to mediate between India and Pakistan over Kashmir. He made his claim during a joint presser with visiting Pakistan premier in Washington. The government immediately rejected Trump’s claim, reaffirming that Kashmir was an internal matter and no third party would be allowed to intervene.

On August 5, Home Minister Amit Shah announced the BJP-led NDA government’s decision to abrogate Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir. A day before his announcement, the government had evacuated thousands of Amarnath Yatris and non-local students. Thousands of troops were deployed to thwart protests. Most of the mainstream as well as separatist leaders were detained.

