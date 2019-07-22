The United States President Donald Trump had offered to mediate on Kashmir dispute after meeting Pakistan PM Imran Khan. He said the US is ready to interfere if India and Pakistan want him to interfere.

The United States President Donald Trump on Monday offered to mediate on Kashmir dispute. The big statement from the US president came after he met with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. News agency Reuters quoted US President Donald Trump, PM Narendra Modi has also asked him to help with the Kashmir region disputed and he would love to be a mediator for peace in the region.

Donal Trump held a meeting with Imran Khan at the White House in Washington DC. Along with the Pakistan Prime Minister, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was also present in the meeting.

Earlier this year, MEA Spokesperson Ravish Kumar had cleared the stands stating Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and the matter is internal. He had said as regards the resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir, our stand is consistent and well known. “We reaffirm that Jammu & Kashmir is an integral part of India and is a matter strictly internal to India, ” Raveesh Kumar had said.

It was the Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s first meeting with the US president. In the meeting, Trump said the US is working with Islamabad to find a way out of the war in Afghanistan.

On the other side, India never asked the United States to mediate in the sensitive matter of Jammu and Kashmir as the world knows that Kashmir is an integral part of India. Prime Minister, Defence Minister and erstwhile governments have had a clear stand on the Kasmir issue and Pakistan’s all claims are just hoax.

