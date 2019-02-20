US President Donald Trump on Pulwama terror attack: Trump said he has received a lot of reports on the terror attack and the United States will issue a statement on the terrorist attack at an appropriate time.

US President Donald Trump on Pulwama terror attack: United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday condemned the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF jawans died when a Jaish terrorist rammed a CRPF convoy going to Srinagar on the highway connecting it to Jammu on February 14, 2019. At the same time, President Trump said it seems like that was a “horrible situation”. Trump said he has received a lot of reports on the terror attack and the United States will issue a statement on the terrorist attack at an appropriate time. The US president also suggested that it will be wonderful if both India and Pakistan solve the issue amicably. Trump’s statement came today after India hit out at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan alleging that he has been ignoring the fact that Jaish-e-Mohammad had claimed the responsibility of the dastardly attack

Reacting to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement that India has no evidence against his country, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Tuesday asserted that it is a well-known fact that Jaish-e-Mohammad and its chief Hafiz Saeed are based in Pakistan adding that the evidence is sufficient for Pakistan to take action. The MEA termed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s remarks as lame excuses and noted that Pakistan was provided with proofs during 26/11 Mumbai attack, however, no actions were taken by the country in the past 10 years. India further denied Pakistan’s claims of being the greatest victim of terrorism.

On Tuesday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan denied his country’s role Speaking to Pakistan Radio, the PTI chief said Pakistan will retaliate if it was attacked by India. The Pakistan PM also said the Indian government was blaming Pakistan without any evidence. Offering to help India in the probe, Khan said his country is ready to take action against the perpetrators of the attack if provided evidence. Pleading innocent, Khan asked what would Pakistan gain by such an attack and said the country is itself a victim of terrorism and has lost over $ 100 billion due to the menace.

Meanwhile, newly-appointed Israeli envoy Dr Ron Malka has made it clear that his country will offer unconditional help to India against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Malka has asserted that “there is no limit” to its assistance.

France is most likely to move a proposal in a couple of days to support India’s appeal at the United Nations to designate Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist. It has been reported that France took the decision to back India after a discussion which took place between National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Diplomatic Advisor to the French President Philippe Etienne in the morning. China, on the other hand, had denied supporting India’s appeal at the UN.

Curfew in Jammu city has been relaxed for three hours – between 8 am to 11 am – today, Deputy Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar said. All educational institutions in Jammu to remain closed today.

