US President Donald Trump says India, Pak are 2 nuclear countries, asks Modi, Khan to settle Kashmir dispute: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that he would do whatever we can to settle the issue between India and Pakistan, the ANI reported. Speaking at a news briefing marking the end of three-day UNGA visit, Trump said that the two countries were at very serious odds over Kashmir and offered arbitration and mediation to the two neighbouring countries. US President Trump also said that he had very productive conversations with leaders of both India and Pakistan.

While narrating his conversations with PM Modi and Pakistan PM Imran Khan, Trump described them as two good friends. He said that he had asked the two countries to work it out as soon as possible. He further expressed his concern over the fact that both countries have nuclear weapons.

“You look at the two gentlemen heading those two countries… two good friends of mine. I said, fellows work it out, just work it out. Those are two nuclear countries, gotta work it out,” he said.

US President Donald Trump: With respect to Pakistan and India, we talked about Kashmir. I offered whether it is arbitration or mediation, or whatever it has to be I’ll do whatever I can because they are at very serious odds right now and hopefully that will get better. pic.twitter.com/0JsT9PkOoF — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2019

President Trump first met PM Modi during the Howdy, Modi event in Houston. The two then met on Tuesday during bilateral talks between the two. Trump also met Pak PM Imran Khan in New York on Monday.

Earlier in the morning, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar addressed media and said India was clear on its position over mediation. He said the meeting between the two world leaders was in the context of counter-terrorism. New Delhi has always turned down the proposal to hold a dialogue with Pakistan over Kashmir, citing it as an internal matter.

