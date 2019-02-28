US President Donald Trump says India, Pakistan conflict to come to end soon: The United States President Donald Trump brought a sense of relief amid mounting tensions between India and Pakistan after he claimed that decent news has been received from both India and Pakistan. His statement has come as a hope that it is might possible that India, Pakistan conflict can come to an end soon.

US President Donald Trump says India, Pakistan conflict to come to end soon: The United States President Donald Trump brought a sense of relief amid mounting tensions between India and Pakistan after he claimed that decent news has been received from both India and Pakistan. His statement has come as a hope of de-escalation of the current situation between the two countries which has turned tense after both indulge in an aerial dogfight on Wednesday.

While addressing a press conference in Hanoi, the US president said that he had been in touch with both the countries and the conflicts between them was expected to end soon. He was addressing the media on the sidelines of his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The situation between the neighbouring states turned serious soon after India launched an air strike targetting terror camps in Pakistan’s Balakot on February 26, 2019. On the next day, Pakistan retaliated and reportedly attacked military camps in India. India condemned the attack and called it an act of aggression against India.

The situation turned worst after Pakistan took Wing Commander Abhinandan Vardhman into custody after his aircraft MIG 21 was shot down by the Pakistani forces. Pakistan also released a video of teh hostage security personnel which has been condemned by India as a vulgar display of inhumanity.

