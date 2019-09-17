Donald Trump on Monday has said that he will be meeting PM Modi and Imran Khan soon. He also mentioned that a lot of progress has been made there, hinting at Indo-Pakistan relations. The 'Howdy Modi' event, which is scheduled for Sunday at Houston, will see PM Modi and Trump addressing about 50,000 Indian Americans ahead of US 2020 Presidential elections.

Caught in the scrum of the sceptre of rising oil prices after the attack on a Saudi Aramco oil refinery, the looming endgame in Iran and the nuclear-armed tensions in the Indian subcontinent, US President Donald Trump remains as characteristically nonchalant as he has been. After dropping the “mediation in Kashmir” bomb, Trump and the US administration have backed down significantly after the outrage in the Indian diplomatic establishment. The US President, who is meeting PM Narendra Modi and Pakistan PM Imran Khan soon, said that a lot of progress has been made between the two neighbours.

The US President’s statement comes after a period of escalating tension between India and Pakistan over the Kashmir issue. Trump will address the “Howdy Modi” event in Houston with the Indian Prime Minister on Sunday where a gathering of about 50,000 Indian Americans is expected. With the 2020 US presidential elections just around the corner, the Howdy Modi event can be Trump’s attempt to reach out to Indian Americans, who could end up playing a pivotal role in electing the next US President. Trump will be seeking re-election on the Republican ticket.

Details about US President Donald Trump and Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s upcoming meet are not out yet but it is speculated that the two leaders will interact at the annual United Nations General Assembly Session in New York.

After India’s decision to revoke Article 370, Pakistan has been making efforts to internationalise the issue. The diplomatic relations between the neighbours have been unilaterally snapped by Pakistan with dim scope of reconciliation without any nudging of Islamabad from Washington. In response to Pakistan, India has asserted that Kashmir and the dilution of provisions of Article 370 is an internal matter and it is high time Pakistan stop its ever-repetetive anti-India rhetoric.

US President Donald Trump: I will see Prime Minister Narendra Modi and I will be meeting with India and Pakistan. I think a lot of progress is being made there. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/ThMkqjzBzC — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2019

On a side note, PM Narendra Modi is celebrating his 69th birthday today, i.e September 17, Monday. As Indians extend their heartiest wishes to the leader on social media, he is expected to visit his mother Heeraben today in Gandhinagar, Gujarat followed by a visit to Sardar Sarovar Dam. Interestingly, one of his admirers has also offered a 1.25 kg gold crown to Lord Hanuman at Sankat Mochan Temple to mark the day.

Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Jungle Safari Tourist Park in Kevadiya, Narmada district. pic.twitter.com/DvBVj0cMts — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2019

Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Kevadiya in Narmada district. He will be visiting Sardar Sarovar Dam shortly. pic.twitter.com/oD7vn6qIK6 — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2019

Gujarat: Preparations underway at Kevadiya Dam in Narmada, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit today. pic.twitter.com/WXep3pgbDf — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2019

