US President Donald Trump has shared a morphed photo awarding country’s medal of honour to the dog that helped US forces to kill Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the ISIS leader. Trump has replaced James McCloughan’s photo who was awarded the medal by him in 2017. According to the New York Times, McCloughan received the medal for protecting the lives of several people during the Vietnam War.

Trump captioned the image as an American hero. In the photo, Trump can be seen putting a medial around the dog’s neck. Reports said that the 73-year old American war hero was not offended by the photoshopped image. Konan, the Belgian Malinois, was injured in the raid last week that killed the world’s most dreaded terrorist. The original picture was taken by an Associated Press photographer in 2017.

Earlier, Trump confirmed the killing of al-Baghdadi. He made the announcement in a televised speech saying the US forces brought most wanted terrorist in the world to justice. Al-Baghdadi, a self-declared caliph, killed himself after blowing up explosives-laden vest in the tunnel. He was followed by the US forces with the dog taking a lead. Al-Baghdadi also killed his three children. The US president had said that al-Baghdadi was killed like a dog.

Thank you Daily Wire. Very cute recreation, but the “live” version of Conan will be leaving the Middle East for the White House sometime next week! https://t.co/Z1UfhxsSpT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2019

Earlier, a controversy erupted after the Washington Post published an obituary with a controversial headline that described al-Baghdadi as a religious scholar. The American daily changed its headline hours after it published an obituary. The initial title reads Abu Bakr al-Bagdadi, Islamic State’s terrorist-in-chief, dies at 48.

It was then changed and the Post went on to describe the ISIS leader as an austere religious scholar. It remained unclear what made the daily to change the headline. Later, it was modified to Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, extremist leader of Islamic State, dies at 48. The social media users had slammed the Post for its headline.

