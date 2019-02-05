In a response to India after it issued a demarche to the American Embassy in New Delhi, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has said that all 129 Indian students detained for enrolling themselves in a fake university were aware that they were committing a crime and chose to fraudulently stay in the US. The State Department clarified that it staged the fake university to bust the pay-and-stay racket India The statement has come after the US made an arrest of 130 foreign students (with 129 being Indians) for enrolling at the University of Farmington (fake university) allegedly to remain in the US. According to the State Department spokesperson, all students were aware that the University of Farmington had neither instructors nor classes, hence they were aware that they were committing a crime.

On the other hand, India’s External Affairs ministry had expressed its concern over the detention of Indian students and had been in touch with the American Embassy in New Delhi, seeking immediate consular access for the students. Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had also said that the release of Indian students from detention was her Ministry’s topmost priority. The Ministry, after the US response, said that it would still closely monitor the developments in the case.

According to sources, eight students have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the visa scam and most of them were either Indians or Indian-Americans. The fake university had around 600 students enrolled and offered work-permit to them out of which a good number was that of Indian students. Although the actual number of students involved in the scam was much higher. Simultaneously, the Indian Embassy was also trying to reach out to the detained Indian students so that legal aid could be given to them. A 24/7 service had also been opened for the assistance of detained Indian students with the appointment of a nodal officer in the matter.

After the story broke out, the State Department described the entire scam episode as an unfortunate digression in the history of India-US educational exchanges. It further said that such fraud schemes had barely happened in the history of the US.

