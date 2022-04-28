US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said India and the US have potential to be one of the most essential and foundational alliances in the coming decades

According to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, India and the US have potential to be one of the most essential and foundational alliances in the coming decades.

After Blinken spoke before the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs, he made these statements.

Referring to the two countries’ ties Blinken said “This collaboration (India-US relations) has the potential to be one of the most essential and foundational partnerships that we have going forward over the next decades.”

He went on to say that a number of countries are now rethinking some of their connections and interests, particularly in regard to their relationship with Russia. And, of course, there is a long-standing relationship between India and the United States.

Blinken further claimed that Russia was a partner of choice for India since it was the only option when they couldn’t find one.

He later added that they are now putting money into that effort. There is a rising strategic convergence between the United States and India, with China playing a significant role.

Meanwhile, Derek Chollet, a close counselor to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, said “Washington well knows New Delhi’s long-standing links to Moscow.”

Chollet asserted that India is a strategic partner of the US, saying, “We have a natural affinity for each other. And this collaboration has a lot of potentials. It’s already paying off for both the region’s governments and the rest of the world. And we believe there is only one way to go up.”