US blasts China for hypocrisy over Muslim treatment: In a new move, the US, France and Britain have move resolution to the UNSC to blacklist JeM chief Masood Azhar. The move doesn't require consensus but nine votes from the 15 member council. Also, vetoes of the five permanent UN member don't hold ground

US blasts China for hypocrisy over Muslim treatment: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday blasted China for its hypocrisy over its treatment of Muslims. Since 2017, China has detained more than one million Uighurs, ethnic Kazakhs, and other Muslim minorities in internment camps in Xinjiang, said Pompeo. He said that China must end its repression and should release all those arbitrarily detained.

Condemning China, Pompeo said that the world cannot afford China’s shameful hypocrisy toward Muslims. On one hand, China abuses more than a million Muslims at home, but on the other, it protects violent Islamic terrorist groups from sanctions at the UN. The statement was made after Pompeo met survivors and family members of China’s campaign of repression and mass detention against Uighurs, ethnic Kazakhs, and other members of minority groups in Xinjiang. He said the US stand with the survivors and their family members and hence China must ensure their release and end its repression. The US State Secretary tweeted:

Met with survivors and family members of China's campaign of repression and mass detention against #Uighurs, ethnic #Kazakhs, and other members of minority groups in #Xinjiang. I call on China to end these counterproductive policies and release all arbitrarily detained. pic.twitter.com/g803O23bej — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) March 27, 2019

The US, in its latest new move, has circulated a resolution with the support of Britain and France to a 15-member council that would henceforth designate the JeM leader a global terrorist, thus subjecting him to arms embargo, travel ban and assets freeze, said sources. The move has come after China blocked India’s fresh move to blacklist Masood Azhar as a global terrorist on technical grounds. The United States, Britain, France on Wednesday stepped up a push for the United Nations Security Council to blacklist Masood Azhar, chief of Pakistan based terror-outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). Two weeks ago China had prevented India’s fresh bid to ban Azhar.

The latest move will not require any consensus, hence would only require nine votes in favour. Therefore vetoes by China, Russia, the US, France or Britain stand defunct. Though, it remained unclear when the draft resolution to designate Azhar could be put to a vote. Initially, also the three countries had asked the security council’s Islamic State and Al-Qaeda sanctions committee to blacklist Azhar, however with China’s interventions the move was prevented. So far there have been four attempts to ban Azhar through a UN sanctions committee.

Three out of four have been blocked by China with the recent one this year, which could last up to nine months. The Chinese Foreign ministry defending its move said it needed more time for a comprehensive evaluation to consider the proposal. In 2016, 2017 also China had prevented the move. China quite often is accused by Western diplomats of protecting Pakistan’s interests, especially after its latest standoff with India.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More