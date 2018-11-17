A 61-year-old man from Telangana was shot dead by a 16-year-old teen outside his residence in the US. The incident took place in Ventnor City in New Jersey at around 8 pm on November 15. The deceased has been identified as Sunil Edla, who had migrated to the US in 1987.

A carjacking incident in the United States took a horrendous turn after a 61-year-old man from Telangana was shot dead by a 16-year-old teen outside his residence. The matter was highlighted by relatives of the deceased who shared the information on Saturday. The incident took place in Ventnor City in New Jersey at around 8 pm on November 15. The deceased has been identified as Sunil Edla, who had migrated to the US in 1987.

On Thursday night, Edla was about to leave his residence to work on an overnight shift, but that never happened as a teen shot him before that leaving him dead on the spot. The boy fled away from the spot with Edla’s car and was later arrested.

Currently, he was working as a night auditor in the hospitality industry in Atlantic City. Reports say that Edla was basically from Medak district of Telangana.

The US police on Friday nabbed the boy after tracking him for a couple of days. According to the reports, the teen has been charged with murder, robbery, carjacking, and unlawful possession of a handgun.

As per the deceased’s relatives, Edla had planned a two-month trip to visit his mother in Telangana. He has also planned to celebrate his mother’s 95 birthday and Christmas with the family. Edla was also an active member in the community and was known for playing the pianos at the churches in Atlantic city.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More