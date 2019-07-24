US President Donald Trump lately made headlines for mediation claims on Kashmir issue. In a joint press briefing between Trump and Imran Khan, the former claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him to mediate over the Kashmir issue during the G-20 summit that concluded last month.

A day after the drama mediation drama on Kashmir unfolded, US President Donald Trump’s economic advisor Larry Kudlow has reiterated his claim saying the US President doesn’t make things up. In a press briefing, Larry defended the US President on mediation claims when asked if he was making things up on Kashmir issue.

US President Donald Trump on Monday had claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sought US mediation over Kashmir issue between India and Pakistan. Though, soon after the Ministry of External Affairs had clarified that nothing on mediation was conveyed to the US President from PM Modi’ end as India’s stand on Kashmir has always been bilateral despite Pakistan, time and again seeking third party interference to solve the issue.

This was followed by backlash from the Congress that questioned PM Modi if Trump’s claim had any substance. On the other hand, the US in response said Kashmir will always be a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan, however, if required it was ready to assist to resolve the issue.

Trump is no new to making inaccurate statements, hence the wrath following his recent claims. He had claimed that PM Modi asked him to mediate on Kashmir when they met in Osaka, Japan during the G20 Summit last month.

In a joint press briefing between him and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, he talked about the meeting between him and PM Modi during which the Kashmir issue too was discussed. He added that both India and Pakistan would like to see it resolved and if the US could, it would love to be a mediator.

India has not engaged with Pakistan diplomatically since the Pulwama terror attack earlier this year which was followed by retaliation through Balakot airstrikes carried off by the Indian Air Force (IAF). Though this month for the time, the jinx was broken when India and Pakistan deliberated on one table for Kartarpur Corridor. The meeting was fruitful as diplomats from both the countries assured peace after the meeting.

