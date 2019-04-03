On Tuesday, NASA dubbed Mission Shakti as a terrible thing and said it created 400 pieces of orbital debris, risking the International Space Station (ISS). While addressing the employees, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said the mission conducted by India was unacceptable as it has increased the dangers for astronauts aboard ISS by 44%

A day after National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said India’s Mission Shakti was unacceptable because of the debris released by the ASAT (anti-satellite) and that it created 400 pieces of orbital debris, risking the International Space Station, R Palladino from the US State Department on Wednesday clarified that US’s strategic partnership with India won’t be affected and both countries would continue to pursue shared interests in space, scientific and technical cooperation including collaboration on safety and security in space.

Palladino said US took note of Indian Government’s statements that the test was designed to address space debris issues, however, issue of space debris was an important concern for the US. On Tuesday, NASA dubbed Mission Shakti as a terrible thing and said the mission had created 400 pieces of orbital debris, risking the International Space Station (ISS). While addressing the employees, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said the mission conducted by India was unacceptable as it has increased the dangers for astronauts aboard ISS by 44%. He further contended that at least 24 pieces of the space debris have risen above the apogee of the ISS adding that such activity is unacceptable as it would create issues in the future of human spaceflight.

R Palladino,US State Dept,on NASA's remarks on #MissionShakti:As we’ve said previously, we've a strong strategic partnership with India, &we'll continue to pursue shared interests in space,in scientific&technical cooperation,that includes collaboration on safety&security in space pic.twitter.com/Piw06z3oLD — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2019

Bridenstine explained that not all the pieces were big enough to be tracked as those 10 centimetres (six inches) or bigger were being tracked by the administration and added that over 60 such pieces were tracked by the NASA.

The statement has come five days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation to inform that India shot down a low-orbiting satellite in a missile test that made India a space superpower after the US, Russia and China

NASA had also asserted that it has been dealing with 3000 pieces of debris created by Chinese experiment in 2007 that was conducted 530 miles from the surface.

Currently, NASA is tracking around 10,000 debris in the space that has been created by the earlier missions. There have been over 23,000 objects bigger than 10 cm in size present in the space.

Initially, the term space debris was used to refer to the natural debris found in the solar system — asteroids, comets, and meteoroids. In 1979, the NASA Orbital Debris Program started referring to the mass of defunct, artificially created objects in space as space debris. These include old satellites and spent rocket stages, as well as the fragments from their disintegration and collisions.

