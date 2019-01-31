More than 600 Indian students were detained by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency while 8 student recruiters were also arrested after a university scam came to light on Wednesday. The US authorities claimed that the students, who were enrolled by these 8 recruiters knew that they were committing fraud but still stayed in the US illegally.

Indian Ambassador Harshvardhan Shingla and Consulate General of India are reported to have been apprised of the situation

More than 600 Indian students were detained by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency after a university scam came to light on Wednesday. According to a US daily, 8 Indian student recruiters have also been arrested for helping foreign students, mainly Indians, to stay in the US without proper authorisation.

The report states that these 8 student recruiters were arrested after the US agencies used a fake college, the University of Farmington as part of their undercover operation to identify these recruiters, who never knew that the university was under US agencies vigil and the students who were enrolled by them.

Those arrested have been identified as Bharath Kakireddy, 29, from Florida, Aswanth Nune, 26, from Atlanta, Suresh Reddy Kandala, 31, from Virginia, Phanideep Karnati, 35, from Kentucky, Prem Kumar Rampeesa, 26, from North Carolina, Santosh Reddy Sama, 28, from California, Avinash Thakkallapally, 28, from Pennsylvania and Naveen Prathipati, 29, from Dallas.

The 8 recruiters used to obtain Certificates of Eligibility For Non-Immigrant Students Status I-20 by making false statements and collect thousands of dollars in the name of the fake university for recruiting students. The US authorities claimed that the students, who were enrolled by these 8 recruiters knew that they were committing fraud but still stayed in the US illegally.

Meanwhile, the Indian Ambassador Harshvardhan Shingla and Consulate General of India are reported to have been apprised of the situation and are working closely with the authorities.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More