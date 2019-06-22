Ahead of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit to India, US officials have urged India to scrap it' s deal with Russia for purchasing S-400 Triumf Missile System which it signed in October 2018. It will be the first high-level meeting between US officials and re-elected Narendra Modi Goverenment.

The United States has threatened India against signing S-400 Triumf Missile Deal with Russia ahead of US Secretary of state Mike Pompeo’s visit to India. It will be the first high-level visit from Trump Administration after Narendra Modi consecutively took charge of the office.

A senior State Department official has said that the United States is urging all their allies including India not to go ahead with purchasing S-400 Triumf Missile from Russia. They also said that during the visit Mike Pompeo will be encouraging India to look for alternatives as the deal with Russia could trigger Countering America Adversaries through Sanctions act (CAATSA).

Mike Pompeo will visit Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar who the official described as a visionary behind the expansion of US- India trade relations in recent times.

Both India and Russia had signed the USD 5 billion S-400 Air Defence System deal in October 2018 after wide-ranging talks between President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Indian stated since then that it has no plans to scrap the multi-billion dollar deal.

S-400 Missile system can detect, track and destroy jets, spy planes, missiles and drones at a range of 380KM. With the Missile system, India can boost its air coverage along the unresolved borders of China and Pakistan.

Recently, Pentagon had declared India Pacific as its ‘Priority Theatre’, so India’s political elites are already speculating about the possible outcome of US Secretary of state Mike Pompeo as trade tensions between India-US are daily making headlines.

Mike Pompeo had congratulated External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday and had said that the US underscores a strong commitment to work closely with the new Indian Government to advance the strategic partnership.

