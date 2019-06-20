India-US trade war: Amid the ongoing trade and tariff rift between India and the US, restrictions on the issuance of H-1B visas will further widen the differences between the two countries as 70% of the 85,000 visas are availed to the Indian nationals who work as skilled labours in the US.

India-US H1-B visa: The United States has warned India that it’s mulling caps on H-1B work visas for nations that pressurise foreign companies to store data locally, therefore widening the ongoing trade-tariff rift.

The plan to restrict the popular H-1b visa programmes comes days ahead of US secretary of state Mike Pompeo’s visit to the New Delhi. Under the H-1B visa programme, skilled foreign workers are brought to the United States each year.

Reportedly, India with its stringent new rules on data storage has upset the US government and companies such as Mastercard. India is the largest recipient of temporary visas. most of them availed to workers at big Indian technology firms.

The statement from the US comes amid mounting trade tensions between both the countries which have resulted in tit-for-tat tariff actions recently. India, last week imposed higher tariffs on some US goods such as David Harleyson after Washington withdrew the preferential trade status for New Delhi.

Senior Indian officials on Wednesday asserted to have been briefed already on US’s plan to cap H-1B visas each year issued to Indians at between 10% and 15% of the annual quota. The officials added that they were told the plan was linked to the global push for data localisation in which a country places restrictions on data as a way to gain better control over it and potentially curb the power of international companies. Though there is no country-specific limit on the 85,000 H-1B work visas granted each year, and an estimated 70% go to Indians.

