The United States has called Pakistan to end the support to all terrorist groups operating on its soil and end terror in the region. Officials at the White House said that Pakistan needs to take concrete and sustained action to reign in the terrorist groups, mainly the Jaish-e-Mohammed and the Lashkar-e-Taiba in order to ensure de-escalate tension in the region.

US warns Pakistan to act strictly against terrorists, second attack on India after Pulwama could be troublesome

The United States on Thursday has warned Pakistan to take strict action against the terrorist activities adding that the terrorism-related activities should be stopped in the country. As per reports, the United States has called Pakistan to end the support to all terrorist groups operating on its soil and end terror in the region.

Officials at the White House said that Pakistan needs to take concrete and sustained action to reign in the terrorist groups, mainly the Jaish-e-Mohammed and the Lashkar-e-Taiba in order to ensure de-escalate tension in the region.

They have further added that after the Balakot air strike taken by Indian Air Force (IAF) jets, the world community is witnessing the terror activities carrying out by Pakistan across the Line of Control (LoC).

After the Pulwama suicide attack in which more than 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives, the two countries both India and Pakistan relations have taken a U-turn. After the deadly attack claimed by Pakistan based terror organisation, JeM. The IAF carried out strikes across the LoC and claimed to have killed 250 terrorists in Balakot Pakistan.

The US had slammed Pakistan over the attack carried out by JeM and had asked the neighbouring country to stop supporting terrorists and dismantle terror infrastructure operating from its soi

Meanwhile, Pakistan denied the attack carried out by Indian forces and claimed to have captured one IAF captain Abhinandan Varthaman. Later, Pakistan released him and termed it as a peace gesture after releasing him the next day.

Germany had also initiated a move at the European Union (EU) to designate Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist, days after China blocked a bid at the United Nations to designate him so. Germany was in touch with several EU member-nations in this regard.

The proposal to designate Azhar was moved by France, the United Kingdom and the United States following the Pulwama terror attack that was claimed responsibility for the attack. Fourteen out of the 15 members of the UNSC supported the proposal, but China alone did not go with the move.

Recently, China had warned Pakistan to stop supporting terror activities and also want to de-escalate tension between both the nations. Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang had told that India and Pakistan are both important countries in South Asia. Both the countries need sound relationship and co-operation between the two which will serve the interests of both the countries and peace and stability in South Asia.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More