After the clearance of all decks for three capitals in Andhra Pradesh, Vizag has begun to forge ahead in attracting new investments. On 5th August 2020, the State Government signed an MoU with The Boston Group.

After the clearance of all decks for three capitals in Andhra Pradesh, Vizag has begun to forge ahead in attracting new investments. On 5th August 2020, the State Government signed an MoU with The Boston Group, in the presence of Rathnakar Pandugayala, Special Representative to AP Government for North America & Mr. Subu Kota, the Chairman of The Boston Group and People Prime Worldwide. This fundamental move is expected to create 250+ jobs in the IT sector of the State.

A native of Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, Subu Kota is an Indian-American entrepreneur and philanthropist who has established nearly 50 companies in the last 50 years that he has lived in the United States of America. His broad experience ranges from Information Technology Consulting, e-Learning Services, to Pharmaceuticals Research and Manufacturing. Speaking on the occasion he said “I am delighted to be signing this MoU today, to strengthen our relationship with the Andhra Pradesh Government. Vizag has a huge potential for growth & is becoming one of the most attractive investment destinations in India. Collaborations like these are crucial at this time while the world is fighting a pandemic. This new center will deploy its employees in R&D on Learning platforms and leveraging advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Cyber Security and Human Resources. We believe there is immense potential in Tier – II cities like Vizag with the talent pool comprising of graduates and post graduate professionals.”

Also read: Mauritius declares environmental emergency as oil spill crisis worsens

Also read: Centre likely to reopen schools and colleges in phased manner from September: Report

Mr. Ravi Aleti, CEO of People Prime Worldwide (a subsidiary of The Boston Group) said “Vizag is an upcoming city with its own advantages such as Connectivity, Cosmopolitan Population, top Educational Institutes and Universities, as well as Medical and Support Services. We would work with State’s Ministry of Information Technology in opening our office in SEZ zones in Vizag.”

“Sri Subu Kota garu concurs with CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s decision of making Vizag an IT Hub, which is home to many talented professionals from educational institutes all across the city”,

Rathnakar added. Sri Gowtham Reddy garu, state IT minister has come up with a new IT Policy (2020-2025) with many incentives to encourage IT investments in Andhra Pradesh.”

About The Boston Group:

Founded in 1988, The Boston Group (TBG) started with a core business of providing software consulting and IT services to Fortune 500 and mid-market clients. Since then, TBG has expanded its range of services to include IT outsourcing, e-Learning, and a series of vertical market solutions, including e-governance. TBG today has a presence in five countries and serves clients in a broad range of industries, including pharmaceutical, financial, insurance, manufacturing, higher-ed, banking, and retail.

Also read: PM Modi to launch Rs. 1 lakh crore financing facility under PM-KISAN scheme tomorrow