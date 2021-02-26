The USA has not yet made a final decision regarding its participation in the upcoming Winter Olympics 2022 which is going to be held in Beijing, China.

The White House has not yet arrived at a final decision regarding the participation of the US in the upcoming Winter Olympics 2022 in China. The spokesperson of President Joe Biden stated that the country is yet to decide whether it will participate in the Olympics or not. Republicans have asked the state to either boycott the winter Olympics or get it moved out of China, which is the host country for Winter Olympics 2022.

Jen Psaki, White House Press Secretary while speaking to the media stated that the final decision will be made after the guidance from the US Olympic Committee. On February 3, Psaki also signaled that the US has no plans of boycotting the Winter Olympics and underlined that the state has no postures or plans to boycott the games.

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) has recently said that it had no comments to make on the White House secretary’s latest remarks. In an earlier statement, the committee underlined that it believes the more effective course of action is to be taken by the governments of the World and China to engage in human rights and geopolitical issues.

Human Rights Groups have suggested and urged the International Olympic Committee to boycott the Winter Olympics in view of the institutionalized repression of Uighurs Muslims carried out by China. The last Olympic boycott happened in 1980 when then-President Jimmy Carter refused to send American athletes to the games held in Moscow amidst cold war tensions surrounding the soviet invasion of Afghanistan

Nikki Haley, former Ambassador of the US to the United Nations took to Twitter also urged a boycott and said that the US should not glorify a country that is committing genocide against its own people and threatening the world.