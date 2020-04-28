The Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ravi Shankar Prasad in a meeting with all the state governments says anger against China can be used towards benefit for India's manufacturing sector.

The Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ravi Shankar Prasad has asked state governments to treat the COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity and prepare for the forthcoming boom in the electronics manufacturing sector.

The comments of the minister came at a meeting with his state counterparts where he said that “anger against China can be used towards benefit for India’s manufacturing sector”. During his interaction with state Chief Ministers, IT ministers and officials, Prasad claimed that major opportunity in the electronic manufacturing sector is likely to open up for India soon.

The minister, while addressing the participants, said that time has come when this calamity should be turned into an opportunity and praised various departments for their services during the lockdown.

All the IT Ministers of State Governments expressed solidarity and commitment to work together as team India in our collective fight against #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/Zt6rHRizV0 — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) April 28, 2020

“I want to make an appeal to Chief Ministers, Deputy Chief Ministers, and Ministers that age for electronic manufacturing is set to come in India. The condition in China is such and considering people’s anger against China, I am sure the opportunity of India is going to come.

The ministry has given incentives and I would like to state that cooperation by states will play a crucial role in it,” stated the minister. The minister also said that a lot of relaxations were given for work from home and IT Secretary, Communication Secretary and Postal Secretary gave presentations of their departments citing requirements and expectations by the Centre from the state departments.

Every state highly appreciated the #AarogyaSetu app and shared their thoughts on it.

I have assured them that a similar solution for feature phones is being developed and will be launched very soon. pic.twitter.com/Z6VQOPfmcx — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) April 28, 2020

Norms for work from home have been relaxed. “We will aspire that work from home should become a new norm,” said Prasad while asking the participants to encourage young entrepreneurs investing in new startups.

All IT Ministers deeply appreciated the role played by @IndiaPostOffice, @DoT_India, @CSCegov_ in providing citizen centric services during these trying times.

I assured them that Govt of @narendramodi will extend all possible assistance to states in the fight against #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/KyNXEUODan — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) April 28, 2020

The Minister praised the department for making Arogya Setu app a success. “Arogya Setu app has become very popular as well,” the minister added. He also lauded the Postal Department for undertaking social service and digital services like digital payments and wished that states would use the vast network of our postal department in the country.

Interacted with the IT Ministers of all the states of India. A very meaningful discussion on #COVID19 challenge, tech innovations to address that and future of IT & Electronics sector. pic.twitter.com/Bgutw9HSbR — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) April 28, 2020

IT Ministers shared their best practices and innovations. To enable learning from each other and sharing of innovations, I have asked @GoI_Meity to prepare a digital platform. pic.twitter.com/PxhG6gCWQd — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) April 28, 2020

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App