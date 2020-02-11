Uttam Nagar Assembly Election Results 2020 LIVE: Uttam Nagar constituency falls under the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency and elections to it were held on February 8. As per reports, Election Commission started counting of votes at 8 am on February 11. As per now, Naresh Balyan of Aam Aadmi Party is leading on Uttam Nagar seat. In Uttam Nagar constituency, there are 2,32,128 eligible voters out of which 1,05,484 are female voters, 1,26,773 are male and 10 third gender voters. But, as per the Election Commission, in the 2015 Vidhan Sabha elections, only 65,180 of them voted.
The sitting MLA is Aam Aadmi Party’s Naresh Balyan, who won the elections in 2015 as a first-timer with 48,377 votes. AAP did not win the seat in 2013 assembly elections when it contested with Desh Raj Raghav against BJP’s Pawan Sharma. This seat has been won by the Congress, the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party in previous elections.
Uttam Nagar Assembly constituency was formed in 2008 and Congress’s Mukesh Sharma became its first MLA. Mukesh Sharma bagged 46,765 against BJP’s Pawan Sharma.
#WATCH: BJP MP Parvesh Verma says, "…Lakhs of people gather there (Shaheen Bagh). People of Delhi will have to think & take a decision. They'll enter your houses, rape your sisters&daughters, kill them. There's time today, Modi ji & Amit Shah won't come to save you tomorrow…" pic.twitter.com/1G801z5ZbM
— ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2020
Exit polls have said Aam Aadmi Party’s Naresh Balyan is expected to retain the seat with a big lead against the BJP. However, BJP has fielded Krishan Gahlot in the Delhi assembly elections 2020 and dropped 2013 winner Pawan Sharma. BJP MP Parvesh Verma’s provocative campaigning could help the BJP win the seat in Uttam Nagar.
Uttam Nagar has a maximum of middle-class voters and also has a high population of low-income group voters. The area is purely residential so the voters might give importance to local issues. Uttam Nagar has 8.63 per cent Scheduled Castes and almost 0 per cent Scheduled Tribes population. The PM Narendra Modi-led government has announced the regularisation of 100 unauthorized colonies in the area that can create a huge difference in the Delhi elections for the BJP. But can this defeat the AAP government’s claim of achievements in its term of 5 years? The toast of the liberals in South and East Delhi, it remains to be seen if AAP has the same backing in working class Uttam Nagar.
Live Updates
Uttam Nagar Assembly Election Results 2020 LIVE
Uttam Nagar seat shows AAP's candidate clear win. VIP candidates of Aam Aadmi Party Atishi, Manish Sisodia, Arvind Kejriwal bag victory in the Delhi Vidhan Sabha elections.
Uttam Nagar Assembly Election Results 2020 LIVE
Uttam Nagar seat shows AAP candidates clear win. Parvesh Verma's provocative speech does not make any difference in the Delhi general assembly elections on the seats of West Delhi. The Aam Aadmi Party is likely to win on 10 seats in West Delhi says reports.
Uttam Nagar Assembly Election Results 2020 LIVE
Bhartiya Janta Party candidate Krishan Gahlot is trailing against Aam Aadmi Party candidate Naresh Balyan. It seems AAP's candidate is going to bag the title again. AAP is leading on all 10 seats of West Delhi and sees the majority in Delhi general elections.
Uttam Nagar Assembly Election Results 2020 LIVE
Aam Aadmi Party's Naresh Balyan is leading by 6,386 votes against Bhartiya Janta Party's Krishan Gahlot on Uttam Nagar constituency in Delhi Assembly elections 2020. In the general assembly election 2015 of the National Capital, Naresh Balyan win on the same seat by 30,419 votes.
Uttam Nagar Assembly Election Results 2020 LIVE
On Uttam Nagar seat, Bhartiya Janta Party's first-time candidate Krishan Gahlot faces defeat against Aam Aadmi Party candidate Naresh Balyan in Delhi Vidhan sabha elections. AAP holds a win on approximately 56 seats till now.
Uttam Nagar Assembly Election Results 2020 LIVE
Aam Aadmi Party's Naresh Balyan continues a win with a good difference against BJP's new candidate Krishan Gahlot on Uttam Nagar seat. It seems Congress is nowhere in the competition. However, VIP candidate Manish Sisodia trailing against BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi.
Uttam Nagar Assembly Election Results 2020 LIVE
On Uttam Nagar seat, Aam Aadmi Party candidate Naresh Balyan holds a win by 3,959 votes against Bhartiya Janta Party's first-time candidate Krishan Gahlot. As per the reports, AAP is leading on 58 seats and BJP is leading on 12 seats.
Uttam Nagar Assembly Election Results 2020 LIVE
AAP candidate Naresh Balyan is leading by the margin of 3,959 against Bhartiya Janta Party candidate Krishan Gahlot on Uttam Nagar seat. As per the reports, the Aam Aadmi Party also continues to lead on 56 seats.
Uttam Nagar Assembly Election Results 2020 LIVE
On Uttam Nagar seat, Bhartiya Janta Party candidate Krishan Gahlot is trailing against Aam Aadmi Party candidate Naresh Balyan. The BJP is leading on 12 seats whereas Aam Aadmi Party is leading on 58 seats, Congress nil.
Uttam Nagar Assembly Election Results 2020 LIVE
Aam Aadmi Party's Naresh Balyan is leading with a good difference against BJP's new candidate Krishan Gahlot. Aam Aadmi Party seems to cadres victory with a good number of seats. As per the reports AAP is leading on 60 seats whereas BJP is leading on only 10 seats.
Uttam Nagar Assembly Election Results 2020 LIVE
Aam Aadmi Party candidate Naresh Balyan is leading against Bhartiya Janta Party candidate Krishan Gahlot on Uttam Nagar seat in Delhi assembly elections. As per the reports, Aam Aadmi bags 10 seats in East Delhi, BJP to face defeat.
Uttam Nagar Assembly Election Results 2020 LIVE
Aam Aadmi Party's Naresh Balyan is leading by 31,310 votes against Bhartiya Janta Party's Krishan Gahlot. Bhartiya Janta Party's Krishan Gahlot bagged 25,916 votes till now.
Uttam Nagar Assembly Election Results 2020 LIVE
Aam Aadmi Party's Naresh Balyan continues to win in Uttam Nagar seat against Bhartiya Janta Party candidate Krishan Gahlot. As per the reports AAP is leading on 50 seats and BJP on 20 seats.
Uttam Nagar Assembly Election Results 2020 LIVE:
Aam Aadmi Party's Naresh Balyan is leading by 15,160 votes against Bhartiya Janta Party's Krishan Gahlot. However, Krishan Gahlot is trailing by the difference of 13,725 votes.
Uttam Nagar Assembly Election Results 2020 LIVE:
AAP's Naresh Balyan is leading against BJP candidate Krishan Gahlot and RJD's Shakti Kumar Bishnoi. As per the reports, Naresh Balyan is leading by 4,911 votes. However, BJP's Krishan Gahlot bagged 4,662 votes till now.
Uttam Nagar Assembly Election Results 2020 LIVE
Uttam Nagar Assembly Election Results 2020 LIVE: Aam Aadmi Party candidate Naresh Balyan leads against Bhartiya Janta Party candidate Krishan Gahlot. RJD candidate Shakti Kumar Bishnoi stands in the third position.
Uttam Nagar Assembly Election Results 2020 LIVE
Aam Aadmi Party's Naresh Balyan continues lead against Bhartiya Janta Party’s Krishan Gahlot. Krishan Gahlot is a new candidate on the seat whereas Naresh Balyan wins Delhi Assembly elections 2015.