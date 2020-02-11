Uttam Nagar Assembly Election Results 2020 LIVE: Uttam Nagar constituency falls under the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency and elections to it were held on February 8. As per reports, Election Commission started counting of votes at 8 am on February 11. As per now, Naresh Balyan of Aam Aadmi Party is leading on Uttam Nagar seat. In Uttam Nagar constituency, there are 2,32,128 eligible voters out of which 1,05,484 are female voters, 1,26,773 are male and 10 third gender voters. But, as per the Election Commission, in the 2015 Vidhan Sabha elections, only 65,180 of them voted.

The sitting MLA is Aam Aadmi Party’s Naresh Balyan, who won the elections in 2015 as a first-timer with 48,377 votes. AAP did not win the seat in 2013 assembly elections when it contested with Desh Raj Raghav against BJP’s Pawan Sharma. This seat has been won by the Congress, the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party in previous elections.

Uttam Nagar Assembly constituency was formed in 2008 and Congress’s Mukesh Sharma became its first MLA. Mukesh Sharma bagged 46,765 against BJP’s Pawan Sharma.

Exit polls have said Aam Aadmi Party’s Naresh Balyan is expected to retain the seat with a big lead against the BJP. However, BJP has fielded Krishan Gahlot in the Delhi assembly elections 2020 and dropped 2013 winner Pawan Sharma. BJP MP Parvesh Verma’s provocative campaigning could help the BJP win the seat in Uttam Nagar.

Uttam Nagar has a maximum of middle-class voters and also has a high population of low-income group voters. The area is purely residential so the voters might give importance to local issues. Uttam Nagar has 8.63 per cent Scheduled Castes and almost 0 per cent Scheduled Tribes population. The PM Narendra Modi-led government has announced the regularisation of 100 unauthorized colonies in the area that can create a huge difference in the Delhi elections for the BJP. But can this defeat the AAP government’s claim of achievements in its term of 5 years? The toast of the liberals in South and East Delhi, it remains to be seen if AAP has the same backing in working class Uttam Nagar.

