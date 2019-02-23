10 killed in explosion at carpet factory in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi, rescue operation underway: 10 people have reportedly died while several others sustained severe injuries after an explosion inside a two-storey building. The reason behind the fire is not ascertained yet and an investigation is underway. A rescue operation to save those fear trapped is still underway.

10 people have reportedly died while several others sustained severe injuries after an explosion inside a two-storey building. The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi district on Saturday afternoon. According to police, the building was a carpet factory and it has been informed that fire-crackers were being made and stored illegally inside the factory. The reason behind the fire is not ascertained yet and an investigation is underway. A rescue operation to save those fear trapped is still underway.

Bhadohi: 10 people dead after an explosion in a two-storey building. Rescue operations underway. Police say, 'The building was a carpet factory. We have information that fire-crackers were being made here illegally. Investigation is underway'. pic.twitter.com/eCqXEuDir7 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 23, 2019

