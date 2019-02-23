10 people have reportedly died while several others sustained severe injuries after an explosion inside a two-storey building. The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi district on Saturday afternoon. According to police, the building was a carpet factory and it has been informed that fire-crackers were being made and stored illegally inside the factory. The reason behind the fire is not ascertained yet and an investigation is underway. A rescue operation to save those fear trapped is still underway.
