At least 15 people died and 133 buildings collapsed due to heavy rainfall and thunderstorm in Uttar Pradesh in the past four days. Reports said 23 animals have also been killed in the rain-related incidents. The heavy rainfall which starts on July 9 is continuously affecting the population in several districts.

The most affected districts in the state include Unnao, Ambedkar Nagar, Prayagraj, Hardoi, Barabanki, Gorakhpur, Kanpur Nagar, Pilibhit, Sonabhadra, Chandoli, Firozabad, Mau and Sultanpur.

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall for the next five days in the state. Besides rainfall, the IMD has also asked people to stay indoors as lightning can occur at several places.

Several states across the country are witnessing heavy rainfall. In Assam, as many as 6 people have lost their lives and around 8 lakh people are being affected in the northeastern as rains lash the region. In Bengal and Sikkim, non-stop rain has caused landslides also. The road connectivity between Bengal and Sikkim has been completely disrupted by continuous rainfall. The administration has set up relief camps for the affected people. In Mizoram, as many as 2 people are feared to be dead and 390 houses have submerged in floods due to incessant rain across the state.

In Arunachal, The administration has ordered the closure of all schools for several days as landslides, mudslides, and others created havoc in the state. The IMD has forecasted heavy rainfall in several states including Uttarakhand, East UP, Jharkhand, MP, Konkan and Goa. Mumbai was also hit by the heavy rainfall. It affected roads and rail traffic also disrupted air transport services.

