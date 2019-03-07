Two Kashmiri street vendors were thrashed by a group of men in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. A video of the entire incident paved its way to several social media platforms and went viral. In the video, which has been doing rounds on several social media platforms, a couple of saffron-clad men can be seen mercilessly hitting the two dry fruit vendors. They can also be heard saying that they are doing it because the two men were Kashmiri.

In a latest attack against Kashmiris post-Pulwama terror attack, two Kashmiri street vendors were thrashed by a group of men affiliated to a right-wing outfit in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow. A video of the entire incident paved its way to several social media platforms and went viral. Reports said that the incident took place around 5 pm on Wednesday in Daliganjh in central Lucknow. One of the assaulters have also been arrested and a case of rioting and breach of the peace has been registered into the matter.

Kashmiri dry fruit sellers are being beaten up by goons in Lucknow. #StopAttackingKashmiris pic.twitter.com/Fxd3fjISu7 — Imraan-ellahi (@imraan_ellahi) March 6, 2019

An attacker can also be seen hitting the vendors with a wooden stick. The Kashmiri vendors can be seen pleading the attackers to stop beating them. However, their cowering did not seem to affect the saffron-clad men, who continue to beat them and asking them for thier identity cards.

Meanwhile, many passersby came in the rescue of the Kashmiri vendors and stopped the men. One of the locals was also seen asking the attackers to stop beating the vendors. He can be heard telling the attackers that they should not take the law in their hands but call the police.

The reports said that the two Kashmiri vendors have been selling the dry fruits in the area for many years. It has also been reported that the main accused in the case is yet to be arrested. He claims himself to be the president of the Vishwa Hindu Dal.

Since the Pulwama terror attacks, several Kashmiri’s residing in other parts of the country were targeted by several people from across the country. PM Narendra Modi also came in the support of Kashmiris and urged the people across India to not target them. He said that the fight is for Kashmir and not against Kashmiris.

