In a shocking incident, a 23-year-old woman on Friday alleged that a man she befriended on Facebook raped her and then blackmailed her into marrying him. She also said that she was raped by brothers of the man in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district. The victim further added that the entire incident was video recorded by the accused. She has filed a complaint in a local police station and the police have charged the main accused and at least 10 of his family members.

According to the victim’s complaint, Sonu befriended her on Facebook and their friendship developed over the course of a couple of days. On the pretext of just meeting her, she was kidnapped and taken to a hotel by the accused. It was there in the hotel that she was raped by Sonu and several of his brothers. She also mentioned in her complaint that the entire act was videotaped by Sonu’s brothers.

Later, they blackmailed her through that video and forced her to marry Sonu. After the woman registered the complaint with the police, Sonu and 10 of his family members were booked under various sections of Indian Penal Code by the police. Further probe is currently underway in the matter.

