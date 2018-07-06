26 minor girls were rescued by the GRP and RPF from Muzaffarpur-Bandra Awadh Express after a passenger tweeted the authorities about the girls. After the tweet, the RPF and GRE swung into action and within half an hour officials started investigating the matter.

26 minor girls were rescued by the GRP and RPF from Muzaffarpur-Bandra Awadh Express after a passenger tweeted the authorities about the girls.

26 minor girls were rescued by the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) after a passenger from the Muzaffarpur-Bandra Awadh Express tweeted the authorities about the girls. The passenger twitted that he was travelling in the S5 coach of the trains and noticed the girls crying and looking uncomfortable.

After the tweet, the RPF and GRE swung into action and within half an hour officials started investigating the matter.

The Gorakhpur GRP contacted the childline along with the anti-trafficking unit of the police.

Updating…..

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More