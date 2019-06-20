Uttar Pradesh: A four-day-old girl died in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly due to doctors negligence, a report said on Thursday. It has been reported that instead of admitting and stabilising her condition, the doctors referred the infant to the women's wing in the same complex. The baby was struggling to breathe.

Uttar Pradesh: A four-day-old girl died on the stairs of a government hospital in western Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly after the doctor on duty refused to examine the child, a report in the NDTV said on Thursday. The infant, born on June 15 in a private hospital, was struggling to breathe on Wednesday morning, June 19, 2019. The girl’s parents then rushed her to a government hospital in the town, however, the doctor denied examining the child and sent the family to the women’s wing. The parents did the instructed but were told to take the baby back to the men’s wing as the women’s wing was out of the bed.

The parents of the infant alleged that their daughter died after being shuffled from one wing of the hospital to other. The family further claimed that they were made to run from one wing to another for over three hours, which resulted in the death of the baby. Soon after the incident surfaced, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government took the cognisance of the matter and suspended Dr Kamlendra Swaroop Gupta, the Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) of the men’s wing at the government hospital. Departmental proceedings have also been ordered against Dr Alka Sharma, CMS, women’s wing, the chief minister tweeted.

I have ordered suspension of CMS of Male Hospital Bareilly on the negligence of duty and have ordered for departmental proceedings against CMS of Women Hospital.

Any insensitivity by Govt. officials will not be tolerated in #NewUP — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) June 19, 2019

The action was taken after a critically sick child was brought to Male Hospital, where sufficient paediatricians were available, but instead of stabilising the child and giving due treatment, he turned family away to Women Hospital. CMS of Women Hospital referred child back. — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) June 19, 2019

In his defence, Kamlendra Swaroop Gupta said that the baby was taken to the OPD (outpatient department) by the parents, adding that the baby was then transferred to the SNCU (specialised child care unit) at the women’s wing. However, the family was sent back. He claimed that they would have treated her if the family had reached the emergency.

On the contrary, Dr Alka Sharma said that the women’s wing was out of beds as it has eight children on four beds. She alleged that they asked the family to go back to the men’s wing as they blindly refer everyone here.

