Uttar Pradesh: A four-day-old girl died on the stairs of a government hospital in western Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly after the doctor on duty refused to examine the child, a report in the NDTV said on Thursday. The infant, born on June 15 in a private hospital, was struggling to breathe on Wednesday morning, June 19, 2019. The girl’s parents then rushed her to a government hospital in the town, however, the doctor denied examining the child and sent the family to the women’s wing. The parents did the instructed but were told to take the baby back to the men’s wing as the women’s wing was out of the bed.
The parents of the infant alleged that their daughter died after being shuffled from one wing of the hospital to other. The family further claimed that they were made to run from one wing to another for over three hours, which resulted in the death of the baby. Soon after the incident surfaced, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government took the cognisance of the matter and suspended Dr Kamlendra Swaroop Gupta, the Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) of the men’s wing at the government hospital. Departmental proceedings have also been ordered against Dr Alka Sharma, CMS, women’s wing, the chief minister tweeted.
In his defence, Kamlendra Swaroop Gupta said that the baby was taken to the OPD (outpatient department) by the parents, adding that the baby was then transferred to the SNCU (specialised child care unit) at the women’s wing. However, the family was sent back. He claimed that they would have treated her if the family had reached the emergency.
On the contrary, Dr Alka Sharma said that the women’s wing was out of beds as it has eight children on four beds. She alleged that they asked the family to go back to the men’s wing as they blindly refer everyone here.