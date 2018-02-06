Bangarmau Councillor claims that if the tests are done properly, at least 500 cases will come forward. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh health minister said that the matter is currently being investigated. He further assured a strict action against all those involved in the practice. The matter was highlighted after locals visited a quack for treatment where the accused used a single needle on all the patients. The following report not only highlights the medical sufferings but also the rise in number of frauds pretending to doctors.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s health schemes seem to have been flushed down the toilet after at least 40 cases of people suffering from HIV were reported from Bangarmau in Unnao district, UP. According to a health camp report from November last year at least 40 positive cases have been reported from Unnao. The following report not only highlights the medical sufferings but also the rise in the number of frauds pretending to doctors or people with medical skill. According to the people habiting in the area, they visited a quack for treatment where the accused used a single needle on all the patients.

Commenting on the sudden rise of HIV case in the region, Bangarmau Councillor claims that if the tests are done properly, at least 500 cases will come forward. Talking to a news agency, Sunil, Bangarmau Councillor said, “40 positive cases have been found. If proper tests are done, at least 500 cases would come up. It is being told that the people here used to go to a quack for treatment of diseases. He used a single syringe on all of them.” Reacting to the reports of 40 positive cases of HIV, the medical superintendent said that the concerned authorities have been alerted a future course of action is being designed.

Medical Superintendent, Pramod Kumar said, “We had set up a health camp where these cases were found to be confirmed. We have received orders and are deciding our further course of action”. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh health minister said that the matter is currently being investigated. He further assured a strict action against all those involved in the practice. Hinting a massive crackdown on people practicing medicine without licenses, UP Health Minister, Sidharth Nath Singh said, “It’s being investigated. Action will be taken against culprits & those who practice without the license. Since it’s a transit point, HIV carriers are likely to come there. So we’re mapping truck drivers who come there & offer treatment to them”.