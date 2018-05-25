A 14-year-old girl died on Wednesday after setting herself on fire on the previous evening in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor. The girl took the extreme event after she was gangraped on Tuesday morning. The family then took her to a nearby hospital where the doctors observed that she was brought with 80% injuries. The girl succumbed to her burns on Wednesday.

The family then took her to a nearby hospital where the doctors observed that she was brought with 80% injuries

A minor girl succumbs to her burns on Wednesday after she set herself ablaze on Tuesday evening in Bijnor, a report said. According to deceased’s family, the girl took the extreme step after she was gangraped earlier in the day. One person has been arrested so far. The brother of the victim approached the police after the girl died. However, the police refused to lodge a rape case against and instead called it a case of suicide. According to a report in the Indian Express, the family then appealed to the Bijnor SP Umesh Kumar Singh, who ordered a probe into the matter after slapping rape charges against three persons. He also suspended the police officer who refused to lodge the rape case.

“The girl had gone to her neighbour, 22-year-old Tahir’s, house on Tuesday to fetch something when he overpowered her and raped her along with his friends Nisar (20) and Sarfaraz (18). While one man has been arrested, two others are absconding,” said Virendra Singh, Shivala Kalan police station house officer.

Police said the girl narrated the entire incident to her elder sister after she returned home. The elder sister then went to confront the accused but they had fled away. On the other hand, the girl had set herself on fire. The family then took her to a nearby hospital where the doctors observed that she was brought with 80% injuries. She died on Wednesday.

“Her brother approached the police but Sub-Inspector Vinod Kumar allegedly did not file a rape case and instead said it was a case of suicide. When SP Singh was informed, he inquired and ordered an FIR under relevant sections of the IPC, including 376 (rape) and 306 (abetment to suicide), and POCSO Act. He also ordered the suspension of the S-I,” said SHO Singh.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App