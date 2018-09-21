At least 71 children have lost their lives in past 45 days in Bahraich district. Reports suggest that the children have been suffering from various diseases. The medical superintendent of Bahraich termed several infections and diseases as the reason behind the death of the children. he added that the hospital has only 200 beds but currently over 450 patients are admitted at the hospital.

The hideous side of the hospitals in Uttar Pradesh was once again exposed after it was reported that at least 71 children have lost their lives in past 45 days in Bahraich district. Reports suggest that the children have been suffering from various diseases. However, the medical reports have not mentioned any disease in particular. Even after UP Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath made several promises of upgrading the hospital facilities, the district hospital reportedly lacks the proper amount of beds to treat the patients.

Commenting on the shocking incident, the medical superintendent of Bahraich termed several infections and diseases as the reason behind the death of the children. He added that the hospital has only 200 beds but currently over 450 patients are being treated at the hospital.

Talking to media over the shocker, he said that the hospital authorities are giving their best to save the lives of as many as possible. The following shocker comes to light just a few hours after it was reported that an unknown fever had claimed over 70 lives in last six weeks in Uttar Pradesh.

71 children have died in past 45 days at a district hospital in Bahraich. Medical superintendent says 'children have died due to various diseases. We've 200 beds but currently 450 patients are admitted here. We're trying our best to save as many lives we can.' (20.09.18) pic.twitter.com/W20n5jCIER — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 20, 2018

Commenting on the matter, a government official said that medical teams have been put on alert in several districts. The medical teams have also been asked to keep a check on the unnecessary panic among the people and also make them aware of the same.

In Bareilly 24 people, in Badaun 23, Bahraich 6, Sitapur 8 and 12 people in Hardoi have lost their lives.

