A Muslim cleric from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly issued a diktat on Tuesday against triple talaq crusader Nida Khan, who runs an NGO to help victims of practices like instant talaq and 'Nikah Halala'. In the fatwa, the cleric has asked people to boycott Nida Khan or face dismissal from Islam.

“No medicines will be provided if she falls ill. If she dies, no one is allowed to offer ‘namaz’ on her ‘zanaja’ (funeral procession). She cannot be buried in kabristan (graveyard) after her death,” the diktat reads.

Reacting to the diktat, Nida asserted that India is a democracy and said that only Allah would be the judge of her.

“India is a democratic country. No one can ostracise me from Islam. Only Allah can decide who is guilty,” Nida was quoted as saying.

Nida Khan is also a victim of the unconstitutional practice of triple-talaq, she got married to Usman Raza or Anzu Miyan in 2015 but was given divorced after a year of marriage. She fought the divorce in a civil court and won. She has alleged that in that year that she was married, her husband used to assault her and she even suffered a miscarriage.

After she went through the ordeal herself she decided to help other victims and became a campaigner against many practices, that are deemed to be patriarchal, including Nikah Halala, in which a woman has to be married to someone for 1 night to remarry her husband after a divorce.

The Supreme Court in August last year, by a majority judgement, had set aside the practice of divorce through triple talaq saying the practice was void, illegal and unconstitutional.

The top court had also held triple talaq against the basic tenets of Quran. In view of the different opinions recorded by a majority of 3:2, the practice of ‘talaq-e-biddat’ – triple talaq is set aside,” a five-judge constitution bench said in a 395-page order.

