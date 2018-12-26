In a video that has gone viral, BJP leader Mohammad Mian can be seen hitting a disabled man, identified as 22-year-old Manoj Gujjar, with a stick, trying to shove it in the latter's mouth who can be heard saying, "Vote to Akhilesh ko hi dunga ( I will only vote for Akhilesh)".

A BJP leader from Amroha district was caught in a video assaulting a disabled man outside the Sambhal SDM’s office after the latter criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while repeatedly chanting “Akhilesh Yadav zindabad.”

The vidoe of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms of Facebook and Twitter with people slamming the BJP leader, identified as Mohammad Mian. In the video, Mian can be seen hitting a disabled man, identified as 22-year-old Manoj Gujjar, with a stick, trying to shove it in the latter’s mouth who can be heard saying, “Vote to Akhilesh ko hi dunga ( I will only vote for Akhilesh)”.

According to reports, the incident occurred when a delegation of BJP leaders along with Sambhal district president Rajesh Singhal went to meet Sambhal sub-divisional magistrate Dipender Yadav inside the collectorate.

After the incident came to light, SDM Singhal ordered police to arrest Gurjjar for the breach of peace and sent him to jail. Reports suggest, Gujjar has a criminal record and is known to be a history-sheeter at Asmoli police station.

After the video went viral, Mian, the BJP leader seen in the video, said that Gujjar was using abusive language against BJP leaders which the BJP leaders upon hearing lost control over himself.

