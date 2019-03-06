Uttar Pradesh BJP MP Sharad Tripathi beats party MLA Rakesh Baghel with shoe: In a video which has now gone viral on the social media, the BJP MP Sharad Tripathi can be seen beating his own party MLA Rakesh Baghel with a shoe when he came to know that his name was missing from inauguration plate of a project. Later, a policeman present at the district coordination meeting had to intervene to end the fight.

All senior officials of the district were also present at the meeting

Uttar Pradesh BJP MP Sharad Tripathi beats party MLA Rakesh Baghel with shoe: The two public representatives of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday exchange blows in full public view after a heating argument broke out over the placement of names on a foundation stone of a project. In a video which has now gone viral on the social media, the BJP MP Sharad Tripathi can be seen beating his own party MLA Rakesh Baghel with a shoe when he came to know that his name was missing from inauguration plate of a project. The MLA had responded that it was his decision. Later, a policeman present at the district coordination meeting had to intervene to end the fight.

All senior officials of the district including District Magistrate Raviesh Kumar Gupta were also present at the meeting. Sant Kabir Nagar constituency falls in the eastern region of Uttar Pradesh.

Soon after, BJP legislator Rakesh Baghel along with his supporters protested outside the DM office demanding the arrest of his party colleague Rakesh Tripathi with whom he was involved in a brawl.

#WATCH Sant Kabir Nagar: BJP MP Sharad Tripathi and BJP MLA Rakesh Singh exchange blows after an argument broke out over placement of names on a foundation stone of a project pic.twitter.com/gP5RM8DgId — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 6, 2019

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More