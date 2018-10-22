A BJP worker was brutally murdered by the sand mafia in Sitapur district Uttar Pradesh on late Sunday night after he was abducted early on the day. After the incident, enraged locals torched the tractor which killed the BJP worker. The locals then blamed the SDM and district sand authority responsible for the incident.

A BJP worker was brutally murdered by the sand mafia in Sitapur district Uttar Pradesh on late Sunday night after he was abducted early on the day. According to reports, he was mowed down by a tractor by the sand mafia’s men. As per reports, the deceased was actively working against the sand mafia and was regularly complaining the authorities about the overloading and illegal mining by the sand mafia, however, the locals claim that no probe was being conducted on the complaints.

The family of the deceased have accused the authorities of laxity. They have alleged that had the police have probed the matter then such incident would not have taken place.

WHAT POLICE ARE SAYING?

The police have filed a case against the sand mafia and have launched a probe into the alleged illegal mining in the district.

Sitapur is infamous for illegal mining and recently was in the news after Yogi Adityanath government issued a direction to the authorities to check illegal mining in the district.

Recently, a probe was initiated against a woman SHO of Sitapur after she was caught rebuking a sub-inspector for obstructing a vehicle carrying sand. The video went viral on social media, and SP city Saumitra Yadav had initiated a probe.

ILLEGAL MINING IN UTTAR PRADESH

Illegal mining is a well-organised activity in Uttar Pradesh. Yogi Adityanath when took the reigns of the state directed the authorities for a crackdown on illegal sand mining. He also made district magistrates and district police chiefs directly accountable for monitoring it. However, still many similar incidents are reported concerning the nexus of sand Mafia in Uttar Pradesh.

