In a tragic incident, at least 2 persons were killed while 22 others injured when a state-run bus fell off the Yamuna Expressway. The accident occurred near Pari Chowk in Uttar Pradesh on March 18, 2018, early morning. According to reports in a leading daily, the police have revealed that the two persons namely, Sagar Sharma (25) and Ramkishan (50), who belonged to Auraiya and Etawah respectively, got killed instantaneously. The people, who were severely injured but somehow managed to survive the terrible accident were taken to Kailash Hospital in Greater Noida around 5.30am, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

According to an initial investigation, the driver is suspected to have dozed off to sleep while driving, leading him to lose control over the bus. According to officiating SHO of Dankaur police station, Prahlad Yadav, Moreover, a man namely Yogender Singh (27) serving as an NSG commando, who hails from Jalaun was also onboard the bus while the incident happened. He recalled that all the passengers on the bus were in deep sleep when they were jolted awake after the bus ran off the road.

Singh said, “Most of the passengers were asleep, but I was awake. Almost all of them were jolted awake when they felt a lot of jerks when the bus ran over the divider. By the time I shouted to alert the driver, who had probably dozed off, the bus had already fallen off into the underpass cabin on the right side of the road.” Meanwhile, the bus driver had severe head injuries in the accident and has been admitted to ICU.

Further, talking about the scenario post-accident in hospital, relatives of the injured had revealed that the hospital authorities denied treatment to the patients until their fees were paid. One of the injured passengers’ relative namely Somesh Kumar said, “They were asking us to pay first. I couldn’t immediately pay, so I gave them the reference of Naveen hospital. They started the treatment after that.” Kumar’s mother, Lakshmi Devi (48), brother, Sarvesh Kumar, (19) and sister, Upeksha (17) were admitted to the hospital. However, refuting all allegations, the hospital authorities said they have rendered basic first aid to all the patients as soon as they arrived.

